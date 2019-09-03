Kanye West ‘Eating His Earwax’ Video Has People Seriously Grossed Out

@j0rgecastr0/Twitter/PA

Kanye West has brought a whole new meaning to Gold Digger after being caught ‘eating his earwax’ on video.

The video posted to Twitter, which has amassed over 130,000 likes, allegedly shows the 42-year-old rapper nibbling at his earwax.

Taken at the Stronger singer’s Sunday service last weekend (September 1), West is seen surrounded by clapping and cheering people before the video zooms in on his head.

The eight-second clip shows the father-of-four digging into the lower part of his right ear with his right index finger, bringing out that same finger and quickly putting it into his mouth.

‘So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax,’ Twitter user @j0rgecastr0 captioned the video. As well as the likes, the video has been retweeted nearly 25,000 times, and has been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

@j0rgecastr0/Twitter

His wife, Kim Kardashian, leans in and gives him a kiss on the cheek after the alleged picking – it appears no one else around him saw the incident.

The video has caused a divide among West’s fans, with some displaying their disgust at the video, while others dispute whether he ate any earwax at all.

The genius lives in his earwax and he is now vulnerable w his secret out like this — Leon Lush 🍅 (@LeonLush) September 2, 2019

One user wrote: ‘Didn’t he used to have earrings? Don’t tell me that’s the dried up crust from his earring holes’

Another user said: ‘Everybody loves the smell of their own brand.’

Other people weren’t so keen to jump on the bandwagon. One user defended him, saying: ‘I think he picked his ear and the pulled something off of his lip tho lol I don’t think he ate the ear wax he didn’t even grab wax he grabbed his ear lobe lol Twitter tryna drag this man through the mud.’

Another user wrote: ‘He didn’t even dig in his ear he scratched his earlobe and took gum out his mouth.’

Do ya’ll really think ear wax comes from the bottom of your ear lobe? Wax is in your ear. And Kanye’s finger never goes in his ear. — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) September 3, 2019

One user wrote in reference to his infamous Taylor Swift incident at the MTV Video Music Awards: ‘I’m gonna let him finish…but Beyonce has the best earwax of all time.’

For me, I don’t think he did pick his ear for gold – he rubs his earlobe and it’s hardly like he chewed his finger. But hey, with fame comes insane scrutiny.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]