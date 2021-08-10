unilad
Advert

Karen And Karen 2.0 Kicked Off Flight After Causing A Scene

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Aug 2021 16:02
Karen And Karen 2.0 Kicked Off Flight After Causing A Scene@official_norcal_mom/TikTok

A mother-daughter duo – dubbed ‘Karen and Karen 2.0’ – have been chucked off a plane after causing a ruckus.

The chaotic scene unfolded during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, which had already been delayed by two hours.

Advert

According to @official_norcal_mom, the TikTok user who recorded and shared the footage, the two Karens had boarded the flight ‘right before the doors closed’, and began demanding their fellow passengers move so they could get the aisle seats.

Karens on a plane (official_norcal_mom/TikTok)official_norcal_mom/TikTok

Southwest airlines operates on a first-come, first-serve policy, meaning the two Karens – who had made the flight just in the nick of time – didn’t get their preferred seats.

Most passengers in this position would have just been happy to get any seat at all. However, these Karens became incensed by the seating situation, proceeding to take their frustrations out on their fellow travellers.

Advert

As per @official_norcal_mom, ‘Karen and Karen 2.0 thought everyone should move so they could have an aisle seat’. The flight attendant then ‘politely told them’ they weren’t allowed to request that a packed plane full of people switch seats.

However, the Karens failed to see reason, and footage shows them arguing back to the admirably patient flight attendant, who told them, ‘we have families, we have little kids, we can’t have people yelling’.

You can check it out for yourself below:

@official_norcal_momSouthwest flight Karen encounter passengers removed. ##passengerremoval ##karen♬ original sound – official_norcal_mom
Advert

Feeling that the other passengers weren’t safe with the two rogue Karens onboard – who caused the plane to be delayed by yet another hour – the flight attendant had them removed from the flight altogether.

According to @official_norcal_mom, ‘the whole plane applauded when they were removed’, and understandably so.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission
Technology

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media
Sport

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child
Sport

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps
Animals

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, Karen, plane

Credits

official_norcal_mom/TikTok

  1. official_norcal_mom/TikTok

    @official_norcal_mom

 