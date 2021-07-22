‘Karen’ Threatens To ‘Sock’ Women At Carnival For Showing Off Their Outfits

rxqueeen/TikTok

A woman has shared footage of her first-ever encounter with a ‘Karen’, who targeted her and her best friend while they were walking to a ride at a carnival.

For those whose internet has been on the blink for the past couple of years, a Karen refers to an obnoxious or entitled woman who feels she has the right to police other people’s behaviour/ask to speak to the manager at any given opportunity.

This unnamed woman did indeed appear to fit some of the criteria of a classic Karen, kicking off at the two women after appearing to take issue with them showing off their outfits.

Check it out below:

TikToker @rxqueeen revealed the Karen had approached her and said, ‘can you stop dancing like a whore? I have a ten-year-old child here’.

Footage taken of her subsequent rant shows her reeling off a foul-mouthed tirade that you wouldn’t expect from someone so overly concerned about behaving inappropriately around ten-year-olds.

She raged that she was about ‘two seconds away’ from ‘socking’ the two women, telling them to ‘f*cking stop’.

In an update in the comments section, @rxqueeen revealed the Karen had gone as far as to accuse her of flashing ‘her man’.

In a follow-up vid, @rxqueeen opened up about her hurt over the situation, noting there were plenty of others at the carnival wearing revealing clothing.

She feels she was targeted because she was the only Latina woman there, with the majority of the carnival-goers – including the Karen – being white.

