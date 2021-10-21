unilad
Kathy Griffin Topless Video Trolled For ‘Looking Like Carrot Top’

by : Joe Harker on : 21 Oct 2021 18:39
Kathy Griffin Topless Video Trolled For 'Looking Like Carrot Top'

Kathy Griffin has been causing a stir on social media after a video she posted led to comparisons with fellow comedian Carrot Top.

Griffin posted a topless video of herself shaking her chest on a balcony, with the caption ‘HEY BOYZZZZ’, although there wasn’t anything risqué to be seen as she was facing away from the camera.

The main distinctive feature was Griffin’s curly red hair, leading several people to wonder whether it really was Griffin in the video or fellow comedian Carrot Top, real name Scott Thompson.

Some people compared the video to ‘Carrot Top having a seizure’, while others praised Griffin for being comfortable with her body and sent her well-wishes after the comedian recently survived a battle with lung cancer.

The best endorsement of the two-time Emmy award-winning comedian’s video came from Carrot Top himself, who described it as ‘brilliant’.

Griffin followed up her viral tweet with a couple of posts asking why streaming giant Netflix – currently facing staff walkouts over their release of a Dave Chappelle show containing material some have found to be transphobic – has so little content from women older than 45, the New York Post reports.

She went on to question Netflix’s approach by citing male comedians over 45 whose careers were still going strong, such as Steve Carell, Ricky Gervais and Will Ferrell.

Griffin experienced controversy in 2017 over photos of her holding a fake severed head that looked like Donald Trump, and according to The Hill the backlash to the images cost her several career opportunities.

Although she initially issued an apology and acknowledged ‘the image was too disturbing’, she later changed her mind and said she was ‘no longer sorry’ as ‘the whole outrage was B.S.’.

She would later re-share the controversial picture during the 2020 US presidential election to significantly less outrage.

