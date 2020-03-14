Kid Gives Most Adult Response To Missing Out On Disneyland

boy misses out on disneyland gives most adult response ever 1 Fox 11 Los Angeles/ArashMarkazi/Twitter

As the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus continues to rise globally, companies are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the virus spreading further.

Advert

Among those taking action is Disney, with the conglomerate this week closing its cruise line and theme parks around the world, as well as halting production of its live-action films.

While this is most certainly the right thing to do, with many other companies doing the same or similar, many have been left disappointed that their holiday plans or otherwise have been cancelled.

disneyland closes due to coronavirus PA Images

One young boy in particular, who had taken a ‘long trip’ from Canada with his family to visit Disneyland, expressed his disappointment at missing out on a trip to the LA theme park this weekend.

Advert

But he did so in the most adult way ever – that is, in an extremely matter-of-fact way – complete with umbrella and a perfectly-timed sip of coffee to round off his response.

The young boy, Elias Sharf, was speaking to a reporter from FOX 11 Los Angeles when he was asked about his trip, prompting his response: ‘It’s closing for the whole month and we’ve come from Canada… We took a long trip to get here’.

Watch his response in full below to get the true impact of his words:

Sports columnist Arash Markazi, who writes for The Los Angeles Times, shared the clip of Elias’ interview on Twitter, describing it as ‘the best thing [he’s] seen today’.

He continued:

I’d like to think he took a drag of his cigarette a couple minutes later as he talked about missing out on ‘It’s a Small World’.

Markazi wasn’t the only person to enjoy the clip, with many resonating with Elias’ attitude and one person writing: ‘I felt what he was saying when he took the sip’.

Advert

Another person referenced the ‘polite’ Canadian stereotype, writing: ‘Outside of the hockey rink, this is the maddest any Canadian is capable of being. Nuclear-level mad. Livid. This is how Canucks absolutely fucking lose it. Murderous Canadian rage.’

Mostly though, everyone seemed to believe Elias was wise beyond his years, with many describing him as a ‘grown’ man with a ‘full-time job’. Another wrote: ‘This kid needs a Bluetooth.’

Disneyland’s closure comes after US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency yesterday, March 13, ‘to unleash the full power of the federal government’ as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US rose to 2,499 and the reported deaths to 55.