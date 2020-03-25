Kid Writes Hilarious Diary Entry About Mum’s Homeschooling From Isolation In Kentucky

Emily is a straight-A student who loves school, but she was overwhelmed and anxious that she wasn’t going to be able to complete everything. Tyler is extremely intelligent, but is having a hard time this year with math. He was asking me questions about his geometry homework to which I had no answers for.

They were getting impatient with my inability to answer their questions. I started mimicking a grown-up crying in an attempt to lighten the mood. Seeing their mom squirm and not know the answers was pretty funny to them and they were all laughing and trying to console me.