Kid Writes Hilarious Diary Entry About Mum’s Homeschooling From Isolation In Kentucky
As thousands of schools close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, millions of parents all over the world are being forced to provide some form of education for their kids through homeschooling.
For some parents, it’s a great chance to spend extra time with their little ones while brushing up on their own knowledge. For others, however, it can be a nightmare.
Candice and Matthew Kennedy are one such couple in the situation of having to homeschool their kids – 12-year-old Tyler, Emily, 10, and eight-year-old Ben.
When their school first announced its closure, Candice wasn’t worried, telling Buzzfeed: ‘I was a stay-at-home mom for 11 years, so being around my kids all day and helping them learn was nothing new.’
Candice, who now works part-time at a bakery in Kentucky, started homeschooling, she thought it would be simple, as teachers were sending emails about assignments kids had to work on.
She said:
I had all my kids at our dining room table, asked them to pull out their folders, and told them to get started on the material that they had been provided.
However, two of her kids are currently in middle school, which means they have six or seven teachers each, and two assignments from each of those.
Candice said:
Emily is a straight-A student who loves school, but she was overwhelmed and anxious that she wasn’t going to be able to complete everything. Tyler is extremely intelligent, but is having a hard time this year with math. He was asking me questions about his geometry homework to which I had no answers for.
They were getting impatient with my inability to answer their questions. I started mimicking a grown-up crying in an attempt to lighten the mood. Seeing their mom squirm and not know the answers was pretty funny to them and they were all laughing and trying to console me.
By the end of the week Candice thought she was finally getting to grips with the whole homeschooling thing, until she found her son Ben’s journal entry assignments, which made her ‘laugh hysterically’.
‘The kids asked what was so funny,’ she said. ‘I read the entry out loud and looked over at Ben. A big sly grin spread over his face. Ben is the comedian in our family, so I knew he meant it to be funny. I immediately went to Facebook to share it.’
Ben had written:
It is not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out, and I’m telling you, it is not going good.
After sharing the hilarious post on Facebook, it has since been shared more than 300,000 times, by parents all over the world, who no doubt feel Candice’s pain.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
