Kids’ Reactions To Awful Christmas Presents Leave People In Stitches

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

If, like me, your favourite film is The Grinch, then this is for you. Who loves nothing more than a good old prank to kill a child’s Christmas spirit?

It may be an oldie, but it’s a goldie. Jimmy Kimmel’s call on American parents to give their children a ‘terrible present’ and record their reactions is truly all the festive fun you need.

Tasked with giving their children one present a few weeks early, Kimmel challenged parents to put something the kids ‘wouldn’t like in the box’.

If my future child doesn’t react like the kid who got the avocado, then quite frankly they’re getting coal.

Alamy

Fair enough, it’s Christmas, and you still believe in Santa, so it would be a shock if aged five, you received something which was far from the ball, bike or toy car that was written on your list.

However, these children’s reactions to getting something quite unexpected have left the internet in stitches.

Ranging from absolute shock to tantrums and tears, most children were not amused by their parents’ trickery. Although some innocent and sweet little souls tried their best to remain in the holiday spirit.

The video has since amassed over 55 million views and 200,000 likes, with users flocking to the comments in amusement at the childrens’ mostly outraged reactions. One said: ”Oh you got a Mr. Potato head’ that had me dead lmao.’

Another wrote:

‘So you don’t want that peanut butter and jelly sandwich?’ ‘I’ll eat it! I’ll eat it!’ That is me.

A third commented: ‘Ok this should be a wake up call for some parents tho.’

So, this Christmas, don’t just leave it up to a game of Monopoly to cause a family feud, instead give your child a chocolate bar wrapper, a mouldy piece of fruit, or a clothes hanger.

If you think it’s time to break it to them that there’s no such thing as Santa, then this is a sure way to help them realise the bad news.