Kim Kardashian Claims North West Painted This, No One Believes Her

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Feb 2021 10:07
Kim Kardashian Claims North West Painted This, No One Believes HerKim Kardashian Claims North West Painted This, No One Believes Herkimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared an incredible painting by her daughter, North West. People are struggling to believe the seven-year-old actually did it.

The reality star shared a snap of a snowy mountain landscape on her Instagram story, detailed with trees and flowers and surrounded by water carefully stroked with reflections, captioned: ‘My little artist North.’

It’s a painting on par with Bob Ross. Perhaps North is an art prodigy, more interested in masterpieces than drawing that same giant S all over jotters all day, every day. Or, maybe, it’s a fugazi.

One user shared the painting on Twitter, writing: ‘I’m supposed to work but I can’t stop thinking about how North West did not paint this.’

They added: ‘I refuse to believe: the Kardashians would not be exploiting their daughters baby genius art skills at some point before this random Insta story; that Kim is in touch with reality enough to troll people like this.’

Another wrote: ‘All this reminds me of that episode of The Office where Jim and Pam tried to convince the office Cece drew all of them as a thank you.’

Others stood up for North, with one writing: ‘You could probably paint this [one] year after art classes from a copy, and maybe two-three years of art classes from scratch. All those kids do is art and music all day idk why you think she couldn’t.’

Another commented: ‘Speaking as an artist who’s made art my whole life, this is definitely within the skill range or a 7 y/o w access to the best teachers & best materials! A lot of times teachers do one example of each thing (like the one really good tree branch lol) & have the kid do the rest.’

