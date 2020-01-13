Kim Kardashian Says Viral Video Of Kanye West Falling Off A Horse Isn't Him PA/@ajeezayGH/Twitter

Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to set the record straight over a video of a man falling off horse.

Before you ask, no, it’s not Kanye.

It comes after a hilarious video showing a man falling off the back of a horse during what looks like a religious performance went viral, and people were quick to assume it had taken place at one of Ye’s Sunday services.

You can watch the clip here:

The video went viral with the caption ‘Kanye fell of his horse’ emblazoned across the top of it, but plot twist: it’s not Kanye.

Kim has definitively denied it’s her hubby riding horse back, while people for not ‘fact checking’ on Twitter. Come on people, do your research.

‘Please where is the fact checking?!?!’ she wrote. ‘I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir.’

To be fair, you can kind of understand why people did think it was Kanye, given the fact he took to Instagram just hours prior to ask Mark Zuckerberg to ‘get that video of me on the horse off Instagram’. Yep, that’s confusing.

Kim Kardashian Says Viral Video Of Kanye West Falling Off A Horse Isn't Him JesusIsKing/Instagram

He later added, ‘all love to tha horse [sic]’.

Despite the fact there was no verification on whether the video did or didn’t show Kanye, some of the musician’s fellow rappers were quick to share the video online, with 50 Cent writing, ‘wait I don’t understand, why was he on the horse AWW SH!t LMAO [sic]’

Snoop Dogg also shared the video with a load of laughing emojis, writing, ‘Who is that n**** on dat nare’.

Kanye has been throwing himself into Sunday service of late, taking it from his home in Calabasas to Chicago, New York and Wyoming, drawing in the likes of Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Kanye West Says Democrats Brainwash Black Women To Get Abortions PA Images

At the end of last year, Ye celebrated the one year anniversary of his choir at the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles.

At the service he spoke about how his choir had ‘saved his life’, telling them:

A lot of times, people say, ‘Thank you, Ye, for Sunday Service,’ well, I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.