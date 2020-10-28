Kim Kardashian’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Private Island Birthday Tweets Inspire Dystopian Meme
Kim Kardashian recently whisked her friends and family off to a private island for her birthday party, and the tweets have birthed a new dystopian meme.
The reality star celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, October 27. ‘Feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,’ she wrote on Twitter.
As many will appreciate, the pandemic has kept friends and families apart for most of the year. To mark the occasion, Kardashian treated her ‘closest inner circle’ to a trip away for some semblance of normality. In response, social media users have created a new meme.
She wrote: ‘Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.’
Then, in a fateful follow-up, Kardashian explained:
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.
We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Initially, the post drew anger, with users accusing her of being ‘tone deaf’. Actor Tom Payne wrote: ‘This thread is so unbelievably awful. You could have done all this and stfu about it. Or, y’know, donated the money you were going to spend. Or all of the tests you used. This is not being humbled.’
Another user wrote: ‘Cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. But neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. So humble and so down to earth, truly.’
However, it quickly inspired a meme as people copied Kardashian’s tweet verbatim, while adding their own ‘private islands’.
So far, people have included Midsommar’s pagan commune, the island from Cast Away, The Wicker Man, the theme park from Scooby Doo: The Movie, the rich family’s home from Parasite, Jurassic Park, The Thing’s remote base in Antarctica and the scene of ‘The Red Wedding’ in Game of Thrones, among many, many others.
Phil Murphy, New Jersey’s Governor, even got in on the action with a photo of The Sopranos.
