Knife-Wielding Clown Spotted In Front Of Blood-Soaked Door On Google Maps

Alamy/Google Maps

Google Maps has given people a scare recently after one of its cars caught a bloody, knife-wielding clown standing in front of a blood-soaked door.

Of course, there’s a fair chance this would be a prank set up to spook Google Maps searchers. There’s also a chance the Google car passed this spot during a Halloween party and the person was merely in costume.

Advert 10

Or, you know, it could creepy as hell and there might be a Pennywise-esque clown killer on the loose in Montreal. Take your pick.

Google Maps

The creepy clown was pictured on Google Maps’ street view peering out the door of a basement apartment in Montreal, Canada. They haven’t yet been identified, the New York Post reports.

Google has had its cars travel round the world to take panoramic views for Google’s street view feature since 2007. Ostensibly designed for people to work out how to get to certain locations, it’s become a valuable tool for all sorts of different reasons over the years.

Advert 10

Most recently, a mafia boss who had been on the run for 20 years was arrested after being spotted on it. Gioacchino Gammino was considered to be one of Italy’s most-wanted gangsters, and finally arrested when a police investigation confirmed that a man spotted on Google Maps who looked like Gammino was indeed the person they were looking for.

He’d been caught on camera outside fruit and vegetable shop El Huerto de Manu in Galapagar, and his identity was confirmed when they found a listing for La Cocina de Manu, a nearby restaurant.

And who can forget the woman in Peru, who was caught by her husband cheating after she was spotted on Google Maps with her secret lover?

Advert 10

The unnamed woman had been sitting with her lover in Peruvian capital Lima, by the Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco (Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine). The husband decided to confront her after seeing the damning image, and she consequently admitted to having been unfaithful with the man on the bench, whose identity is also unknown, sadly leading to the break-up of their relationship.