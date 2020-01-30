Kumail Nanjiana Was Given Free 10-Year Pornhub Subscription After They Used His Photo
Fans were shocked when, shortly before Christmas, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiana revealed the results of his intense fitness regime in preparation for his role in The Eternals.
Sharing a shirtless pic on Instagram, Nanjiana – who will play Kingo Sunen in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie – looked more than capable of lifting cars from mortals and throwing them at intergalactic enemies.
Bearing a superhuman amount of arm muscle, Nanjiana, 41, revealed he had been working alongside the ‘best trainers and nutritionists’ for a full year to achieve his battle-ready bod. And Marvel fans weren’t the only ones left impressed.
Nanjiani was in for quite a surprise after Pornhub used a picture of him for the primary image on their Muscular Men category.
Fortunately, Nanjiani was paid handsomely for the use of his rippling biceps, in the form of a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium.
Speaking with late night host Conan O’Brien on his YouTube channel Team Coco, Nanjiani opened up about the benefits of Pornhub’s generous gift:
They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium. I will say, because people are like, ‘Why do you need to pay for porn?’ — and I don’t, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this — you have access to a whole new world.
Free porn is good but when you go to Premium… I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I’ll be taken care of.
After being pressed by O’Brien about what potential types of fetishes he could see himself getting into, Nanjiani teased:
If I have to explain it to you, you wouldn’t understand.
You can watch the interview for yourself in the following clip:
Nanjiana has previously spoken out over Instagram about exactly how he has achieved such a high level of fitness, writing:
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.
I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.
The Eternals is scheduled for release in the UK on November 6, 2020.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Viral, Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiana, Pornhub, Subscription
CreditsTeam Coco/YouTube and 1 other
Team Coco/YouTube
Kumail Nanjiani On Being The Face Of "Muscular Men" On Pornhub - CONAN on TBS
kumailn/Instagram