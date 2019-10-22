Kylie Jenner Trademarks ‘Rise And Shine’ After Meme Breaks New Records

kyliejenner/Instagram

It’s the latest meme to conquer the internet: as phones erupt with Kylie Jenner’s morning greeting, she’s making moves to copyright ‘Rise and Shine’.

The 22-year-old Instagram mogul broke the web with the innocuous catchphrase, after video emerged online of her waking up daughter Stormi during a virtual tour of her office.

In order to gently wake the little one, Jenner sings: ‘Rise and Shine’ – and the world can’t seem to get enough. It’s no surprise cash register sounds are ringing in Jenner’s head.

Check out the viral clip below:

Jenner posted the video on October 16 – from here, the hashtag #RiseandShine hit 4 million views in one day on TikTok according to TMZ. A day later, it hit 70 million views. Then, by Sunday night (October 20), it hit the one billion mark.

The Kardashians and Jenners, love them or hate them, are savvy business people, so it’s only natural that merchandise was calling their names.

According to documents acquired by The Blast, Jenner has filed multiple trademark applications for the catchphrase – including an alternative spelling of the phrase ‘Riiise and Shiiine’.

As per The Blast, the application outlines that ‘Rise and Shine’ will be used for clothing as well as an upcoming cosmetics line.

Jenner isn’t messing around though – she’s already raking in cash from the viral video. A $65 hoodie baring the phrase on Kylie’s online store, The Kylie Shop, has already sold out.

Like any good meme, it appears the creativity is boundless when it comes to ‘Rise and Shine’ – Jenner even retweeted a few she found humorous, such as one parodying an audition for The Voice.

There’s hundreds to choose from, with some people adding auto-tune, while others have mixed in their own musical talents.

Check out a few crackers below:

if kylie jenner's "rise and shine" was a lofi hip hop beat to relax/study to pic.twitter.com/t1GcFtrhyI — Tyler (@xenosmusic0) October 17, 2019

Kylie Jenner rise and shine but with autotune pic.twitter.com/6n7mMdetPU — Febinda Tito (@Febindaeltito) October 16, 2019

While many find it funny, lots of people really enjoy Jenner’s voice. One fan joked on Twitter: ‘Can’t believe Rise and Shine by Kylie Jenner is up for a Grammy! She deserves this!’ while another wrote: ‘I can’t stop saying Rise and shine!!! help’.

What’s interesting is the amount of people with a desire to set Jenner’s voice as their actual alarm in the morning (to be fair, anything is better than that piercing iPhone jingle).

I really just set #riseandshine by Kylie Jenner as my alarm in the morning pic.twitter.com/vfp4F4hY3o — dummy (@TonyPavlik) October 18, 2019

One fan wrote: ‘Alexa, play “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner.’ Another requested: ‘How do I make Kylie Jenner singing Rise and Shine as my alarm sound?’

Capitalism – what a joy.

