Lawyers Reveal The Most Shocking Cases They’ve Ever Worked On
Some of the most shocking cases lawyers have been faced with have been revealed, and they must require nerves of steel.
Suits and How to Get Away with Murder fans, this one’s for you. If, like me, you have been raised to love crime documentaries, then this Reddit thread is for you.
Lawyers have opened up about some of the most shocking cases they’ve worked on and if you needed to be any more in awe of the legal profession, look no further.
Lawyers have been answering a Redditer’s burning question: ‘Lawyers of reddit, what is the most shocking case you have worked on?’
In a series of pretty saddening, frustrating and horrifying replies, multiple lawyers have added to the discussion as to what their own worst case has been.
One spoke about the healthcare system and a veteran’s benefits case. ‘The government got out of paying benefits by arguing that the vet’s hearing loss was caused by gunfire from occasional recreational hunting rather than several years of working daily in close proximity to jet engines during his service. Enraging and there wasn’t a damn thing I could do about it,’ they said.
Another wrote: ‘I was clerking at the time. Little kid fight club. Bunch of mom’s put their kids in a circle and made them fight each other gladiator style. Real dark stuff. Video included two 10yo girls beating the crap out of each other. Bets were taken but not on all fights. Some were just for entertainment. No fathers involved.’
The post has since amassed over 6,500 upvotes and 1,400 comments, with lawyers from all over the world flooding in to share their experiences.
One said:
Back in the day I investigated and later in my career prosecuted lots of arsons so I worked a lot of fire cases. One time the crews roll up on a garage fire. They are met by the home’s resident holding a blood-soaked towel to his crotch. The medics get him stable and transported. He later tells us the voice told him to eat a whole box of saltine crackers without drinking any water and he was like ok, and did that.
Then the voice told him to eat the newspaper and he was like check. Then the voice said to cut off his testicles with a can opener and he was like yep. Then the voice said set the van on fire in the garage and he was like you got it. He did all those things in that order, and there were the scene photos of the testicles right there on the garage floor.
We got him into mental health court and he did pretty well.
Others noted awful cases of sexual assault on children, murders, animal abuse and kidnapping.
The lawyers may not have convinced anyone else to become a lawyer by sharing their saddening accounts, but the stories definitely gained all of them a serious lot of respect and awe for their challenging work.
