LeBron James’s Controversial Tweet About Police Officer Mocked By Cop In TikTok Viewed Three Million Times

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Apr 2021 10:01
LeBron James's Controversial Tweet About Police Officer Mocked By Cop In TikTok Viewed Three Million TimesKingJames/Twitter/nateswildn/TikTok

Amid criticism of LeBron James’s tweet about the police officer involved in Ma’Khia Bryant’s shooting, a cop’s TikTok mocking the NBA star has been viewed more than three million times.

The basketball player tweeted a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot the 16-year-old as she appeared to lunge at another teen with a knife, with the caption, ‘YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.’

He’s since deleted it, saying it was ‘being used to create more hate’. However, it’s continued to attract the attention of conservative figures and others asking sponsors to drop James, as well as an officer in a now-viral TikTok.

The video was posted by Nate Silvester (@nateswildn), an officer with the Marshal’s Office in Bellevue, Idaho, as per Newsweek. In just two days, it’s racked up more than 3.5 million views.

It opens with him seemingly arriving at the scene of an ongoing altercation, saying, ‘Dispatch, I’ve arrived at that disturbance. Will you have LeBron call my cellphone right away please? Thank you.’

He then rolls down his window and says, ‘Excuse me sir, can you put the knife down please?’ While asking him to stop stabbing the other person, he says, ‘Hold on, it’s LeBron.’

Silvester continues, ‘LeBron, hey, yeah it’s me again. Listen, I’m out here at this disturbance call and there’s a guy trying to stab another guy with a knife. What do you think I should do?’

After a short pause, he says, ‘Why does that matter? Okay, well they’re both Black… one guy’s trying to stab another guy with a knife, deadly force is completely justified. Aha. I see. So you don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?’

He adds, ‘I mean, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense but then again you are really good at basketball so I guess I’ll take your word for it.’ After muttering that Michael Jordan is ‘the GOAT’ he tells the people outside, ‘Sorry guys, you’re on your own. Good luck.’

Other videos have taken aim at James, similarly asking him for advice as a ‘crime’ is ongoing. In a recent tweet, he explained, ‘I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because it’s being used to create more hate – This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism.’

