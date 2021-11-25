Legendary Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois Rides Dick Mabbutt

@francis_bourgeois43/Instagram

The UK’s favourite train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois has ridden his favourite locomotive, the Dick Mabbutt.

Bourgeois has become a firm favourite with the British public thanks to his heartwarming videos sharing his passion for trains.

Having recently quit his job to pursue his trainspotting dreams, Bourgeois got to meet one of his idols, the 73962 ‘Dick Mabbutt’, taking to the tracks for a ride on Tuesday, November 23, and in turn, delighting his followers even more.

Adorned in a high vis jacket and neon cap, Bourgeois was ‘reunited’ with the Dick Mabbutt train as he waved goodbye and jumped aboard.

In one of his notorious head cam shots, Bourgeois can be seen laughing in delight as he’s cheered and waved off by a cluster of supporters.

Even more exciting are the ‘tones’ Bourgeois was allowed to toot while onboard the train.

In a later post, he wrote:

Thank you @gbrailfreight for one of the happiest days of my life in a class 73/9 (73962) ‘Dick Mabbutt’ – you are an awesome company with lovely employees, thank you to @portrait_per_day for the second photo!

The post has since amassed over 100,000 likes and 2,000 comments, with users loving watching Bourgeois’ trip on his favourite train. One said: ‘Babe wake up new Francis Bourgeois dropped.’

Another wrote:

Francis I am in love with you.

A third commented: ‘The Return of the King.’

Bourgeois has not only won the hearts of the public through his hilarious videos, but he left viewers swooning after he was spotted at a Manchester rave and caught moonwalking on a train platform, proving himself to be a man of many talents. What can’t this legend do?