Lil Nas X Tony Hawk Blood Scandal Is Fuelled By Bots, Fans Speculate

PA Images

Social media users are convinced online bots are the reason the internet became flooded with the comment ‘nah he tweakin’ after Lil Nas X spoke out about Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboards.

The professional skateboarder took to Instagram this week to announce his unusual new venture, which involves the sale of skateboards that have his blood infused into the paintwork.

rap/Instagram

Before long, the comments section of the post was flooded with the phrase ‘nah he tweakin’ as other accounts mimicked Nas’s response.

Things didn’t stop with the skateboarder, though, as Nas’s words have since spread across multiple platforms and posts, with people on TikTok and Twitter jumping on the apparent trend and spreading the phrase even further.

Considering how quickly the words went viral, a number of people have speculated that internet bots may be behind the trend by repeatedly copy and pasting the rapper’s words from different accounts to create hundreds of comments.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Man the bots done took over IG! They putting nah he/she tweakin on everything’

Another commented, ‘Every comment section on Instagram got bots saying “nah he tweakin”’

Though there may have been some bots at work, as well as a few mischievous internet users simply looking to join in the fun, Instagram has today released a statement to say the repeated comments were down to an issue with the platform.

In a post on Twitter, Instagram said:

Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying “nah he tweakin” (what is that?)…. Today some people experienced trouble loading comments on Instagram (except, it appears, for “nah he tweakin”…). We’ve resolved this issue and all comments should now be back.

Lil Nas X made clear that he was unimpressed with the different reactions between the announcement of his sneakers and news of the skateboards with another post on Twitter in which he questioned whether people were really ‘mad’ at the fact his sneakers contained blood, or ‘for some other reason’.

He commented:

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?

Some of the money raised from the sale of Hawk’s limited-edition skateboards is set to go towards tackling plastic pollution, as well as building skateparks in communities Hawk describes as ‘underserved’.