Lili Reinhart Apologises For Posting Topless Photo For Breonna Taylor’s Justice

Lili Reinhart has apologised publicly after posting an inappropriate topless photograph to ‘demand justice’ for Breonna Taylor.

Breonna was a 26-year-old emergency services technician from Louisville, Kentucky, who was fatally shot eight times by three police officers while she slept in her own bed. She died in March, and the officers who killed her have yet to be brought to justice. Only one has been fired.

Breonna’s death has moved people from all over the world to push for justice. However, many have gone about it in completely the wrong way, sharing memes and light-hearted posts that do not adequately convey the seriousness of the situation.

Reinhart, 23, is one of the celebrities who have been called out for posting about Breonna’s death in a tasteless manner.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the Riverdale star could be seen posing topless on a sandy beach, breasts covered by her folded arms and legs.

The picture was captioned with the following message:

Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.

Although Reinhart does not appear to have caused offence – and she may have felt this was a good way to grab people’s attention – she was very quickly made aware that this was not okay.

Addressing the ‘tone deaf’ post in question on June 30 on Twitter, Reinhart acknowledged she had made a mistake and apologised to those she had hurt. She explained that despite her always trying to use her platform for good, ‘it was never [her] intent to insult anyone’ and that she was sorry to those who were offended.

Reinhart continued:

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.

To her credit, Reinhart has previously used her platform to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and has urged her fans to donate, educate themselves and show solidarity.

In June, Reinhart hosted a number of IGTV conversations with Black men and women in the media to discuss issues such as racism, diversity and privilege.

The Justice for Breonna Taylor petition on Change.org has gained nearly nine million signatures at the time of writing. You can show your support for the cause here.