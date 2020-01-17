Little boy dances in rain ViralHog

A little boy couldn’t be more excited to see proper rain for the first time as Australia experiences a much needed downpour.

Rain finally hit Australia this week, helping extinguish some of the bushfires that have been ravaging parts of the country for months.

Along with the rest of Australia, 18-month-old Sunni McKenzie was overjoyed to see – and experience – the rain. He was filmed by his mum Tiffanie, while he excitedly danced in the much-needed Australian showers outside his home in New South Wales; something which he had never seen before.

In the adorable clip, you see the toddler running around outside his home while looking at the rain awe.

Mum Tiffanie said:

We ventured outside to feed the animals and once the rain came, that was it. He was out in the rain playing with our dogs. I had to race inside and grab my phone to video it. This was the first time he had been out in the rain and has never seen good rain. Needless to say, he was absolutely stoked.

Little Boy From Australia Dances In The Rain For The Very First Time ViralHog

As well as Sunni, Aussie farmer Bryce Chapman was overjoyed to see rain fall on his land after months and months of incredibly dry weather.

The endearing video was posted to Facebook by Bryce and shared on Reddit by his daughter, Jess, who explained that while her father’s land had not been hit by the bushfires, his farm had been subject to around 18 months of drought.

In the footage, Bryce could be seen venturing out into the rain and cheering as it drenched his farm, where the land appeared brown and dead.

While the rain won’t extinguish all the fires currently taking place across parts of Australia, it’s thought they’ll be a huge help to the efforts easing the pressure on fire services.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, rain has now fallen across most areas affected by the bushfires.

Yesterday, January 16, the fire service tweeted the good news:

Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW. Although this rain won’t extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment. […]

While us Brits complain about rain 90% of the time, Australians will be pleased to know the rain is expected to remain in the affected areas for a few more days.

In the meantime, hopefully fire fighters will get a well deserved breather as Mother Nature does her thing.