‘Livid’ Mother Slams Restaurant Manager For Disrespecting Her Daughter

@latishadorsey/TikTok

Footage has gone viral of a passionate mum calling out her daughter’s manager for ‘disrespecting’ her at work, and viewers applauding the mum’s actions.

Latisha Dorsey was left ‘livid’ after she discovered the way the manager had treated her daughter, and stood up to him in the middle of the restaurant.

A video shared on TikTok shows the moment Dorsey confronted the manager at Popeyes, the fast food restaurant at which her daughter worked, and called him out for ‘putting hands on [her] daughter’.

@latishadorsey/TikTok

In the clip, titled ‘Manger getting checked for touching my daughter… I’m livid!!!’, Dorsey can be heard shouting at the manager for taking a headset off her daughter’s head.

Dorsey then asked why he didn’t simply ask her daughter to handover the headset, instead of ‘snatching it’ off her daughter’s head.

The manager apologised to Dorsey, but the mum demanded he apologise to her ‘motherf*cking baby’ direct.

You can see it here. Warning, strong language:

Sharing her own experiences as a manager, Dorsey said:

What kind of f*cking manager is you? […] I work at a f*cking restaurant, I would never – I’ve been in that sh*t for 20 motherf*cking years. I would never. What kind of manager does that? A motherf*cker who doesn’t give a f*ck about their motherf*cking employees.

The video, which was only shared yesterday, July 28, has already accumulated more than 300,000 likes and almost 40,000 comments.

One person wrote, ‘Doesn’t matter if she’s 18 months or 18 years, that’s her baby and she’s a mama bear.’ Someone else commented, ‘I actually got chills from this because good for her for being able to communicate with her parents, and good for GOOD FOR HER MOM for sticking up for her kid.’

