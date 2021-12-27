Logan Paul Trolls Floyd Mayweather ‘In His Underwear’ Over Fight Paycheck

Logan Paul/Instagram

Logan Paul has claimed Floyd Mayweather hasn’t paid him for their fight in June this year, and called the fighter out in very odd Instagram post.

The highly anticipated fight saw Paul and Mayweather finally face each other after a lot of hype, and while the fight had no outright winner, the pair were still set to make a ridiculous amount of money from it.

At least, that’s what was supposed to happen.

Paul has taken to Instagram to troll Mayweather with an edited picture, while claiming that he’s still not been paid for the fight.

The caption read:

Logan Paul says Mayweather hasn’t paid him for their fight yet. Maybe Floyd just wants some more hugs first.

The post then shows a story by Paul, who is by no means a professional boxer, calling Mayweather out.

Paul’s story has the articulate caption:

Pay me my Money u fu*king corny weasel of a human.

This is accompanied by a picture of Mayweather at a Christmas market in a Fendi puffer, with matching boots and no trousers.

Hey, if the hot chocolate stand has a ‘no shirt, no shoes’ policy, he’s technically okay.

Paul shared the edited, pant-less picture of Mayweather to his millions of followers.

Mayweather is yet to respond to the comments, but to be fair he’s probably having a great time on the carousel at the back of the picture.