Love Island Stars Respond To Molly-Mae Hague’s Poverty Comments

The Diary of a CEO/YouTube/Alamy

Fellow Love Island contestants Shaughna Phillips and Maura Higgins have spoken out about Molly-Mae Hague’s controversial comments on wealth inequality and poverty.

Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague not only bagged herself boyfriend Tommy Fury on the show, but the fame has led her to become the creative director of Boohoo-owned fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

Advert 10

In an interview for YouTube series The Diary of a CEO, the 21-year-old gave her views on how to achieve individual success, as well as wealth inequality and poverty.

The influencer has faced fierce backlash after the clip went viral, and two fellow Love Island contestants have since taken to Twitter to address Hague’s claims.

In the interview, Hague said:

Advert 10

Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day that we did. And literally… You’re given one life, and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

While she noted that she had been ‘slammed a little bit’ in the past over ‘people saying it’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct’, Hague stated. ‘But technically what I’m saying is correct, because we do.’

‘So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to, to get to where you want to be in the future,’ she explained.

Not everyone agreed with the influencer’s philosophy, however, and amid the backlash, Shaughna Phillips and Hague’s best friend Maura Higgins rushed to the defence of their co-star.

Advert 10

Phillips tweeted:

Molly-Mae is young, who’s had a lot of success really quickly, and not a lot of ‘life’. So I can understand why she holds those views. We all say things when we’re younger and look back and think ‘well that was stupid. No shade, I wanna live in her bubble.

However, Higgins called out Phillips’ statement, asking why she was getting involved in the debate when ‘as someone in this industry’ she should know how ‘lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you’.

Advert 10

‘You’re entitled to your opinion yes, but I’m really surprised you are commenting on this at all,’ she said.

Phillips clarified that she hadn’t meant any ‘shade’ and was simply trying to defend Hague, who she called ‘young and successful’ with views that aren’t ‘her fault’ for having.

Advert 10

The original interview has been shared widely via both Instagram and Twitter, with many branding the influencer as ‘tone deaf’ and ‘out of touch’ with reality. One person said, ‘Molly Mae is just Joe Rogan for huns.’

Another wrote:

I feel like the prob with molly mae is that she is equating effort with hard work. i’m sure she puts 100% effort into her job, but her job is still objectively easier than most [sic].

A third commented, ‘Idk why Molly Mae thinks she “worked her ass off” when she didn’t. She is creative director of a billion pound company with no experience or qualifications [sic].’

Hague’s comments have highlighted the ever-growing concern and conversation around the fast-fashion industry.

Many have pointed out how contradictory Hague’s comments are considering the workers who make the brand’s garments work very long days for only £3.50 per hour, compared to Hague who reportedly earns over £500,000 per annum.