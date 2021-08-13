‘Male Karen’ Has A Meltdown And Screams At Employees Over Chicken Tenders

@ghettogarage.tv/TikTok

A fast food customer has been dubbed a male ‘Karen’ after screaming at employees to get him ‘the f*cking tenders’.

The shocking footage is believed to have been recorded at Popeye’s; a fast food restaurant known to marinate its meat for 12 hours to produce its much-loved fried chicken.

Advert 10

Though many people might be able to relate to feeling ‘hangry’, or being so excited to get your hands on some fast food that you’d go to pretty much any lengths to do so, social media users are in agreement that the behaviour of the customer at this particular Popeye’s was unnecessary and unacceptable.

@ghettogarage.tv/TikTok

In the video, shared on TikTok by user @ghettogarage.tv, the man can be heard screaming ‘give me the f*cking tenders then’ to a staff member behind the counter.

The employee responds with something inaudible which prompts the man to once again scream his demands for chicken tenders, and when he is still met with nothing but a response from the employee, he screams: ‘Get me your f*cking manager then.’

Advert 10

See the video below:

It’s unclear whether the man did go on to speak to the manager, but evidently, the staff did end up putting through an order of some kind as the video cuts to him collecting a bag of food and leaving the counter.

Advert 10

Though the clip does not reveal what sparked the man’s anger, TikTok users agree that his language and volume are unnecessary, with one person responding: ‘Imagine being THIS upset about chicken tenders.’

Since being shared online earlier this week, the clip has racked up more than 1.8 million views.