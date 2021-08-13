unilad
‘Male Karen’ Has A Meltdown And Screams At Employees Over Chicken Tenders

by : Emily Brown on : 13 Aug 2021 17:19
'Male Karen' Has A Meltdown And Screams At Employees Over Chicken Strips@ghettogarage.tv/TikTok

A fast food customer has been dubbed a male ‘Karen’ after screaming at employees to get him ‘the f*cking tenders’.

The shocking footage is believed to have been recorded at Popeye’s; a fast food restaurant known to marinate its meat for 12 hours to produce its much-loved fried chicken.

Though many people might be able to relate to feeling ‘hangry’, or being so excited to get your hands on some fast food that you’d go to pretty much any lengths to do so, social media users are in agreement that the behaviour of the customer at this particular Popeye’s was unnecessary and unacceptable.

Customer shouting at Popeye's employees (@ghettogarage.tv/TikTok)@ghettogarage.tv/TikTok

In the video, shared on TikTok by user @ghettogarage.tv, the man can be heard screaming ‘give me the f*cking tenders then’ to a staff member behind the counter.

The employee responds with something inaudible which prompts the man to once again scream his demands for chicken tenders, and when he is still met with nothing but a response from the employee, he screams: ‘Get me your f*cking manager then.’

See the video below:

@ghettogarage.tv##rue21BeYouChallenge ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou ##TeamofTomorrow ##karen♬ original sound – Ghettogaragebuilds

It’s unclear whether the man did go on to speak to the manager, but evidently, the staff did end up putting through an order of some kind as the video cuts to him collecting a bag of food and leaving the counter.

Though the clip does not reveal what sparked the man’s anger, TikTok users agree that his language and volume are unnecessary, with one person responding: ‘Imagine being THIS upset about chicken tenders.’

Since being shared online earlier this week, the clip has racked up more than 1.8 million views.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Food, Fast food, Karen, TikTok

