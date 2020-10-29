Man Arrested After Making It Rain Bank Notes From His Apartment Window Weibo

Police officers in China have reportedly arrested a man after he showered a ‘heavenly rain of banknotes’ on commuters from the window of his apartment building.

The 29-year-old man, whose name is Bai, had allegedly been high on methamphetamine at the time, having taken the drugs at his 30th storey home in Shapingba District, Chongqing, in south-western China.

Bai is reported to have been ‘in a trance’ as he sprinkled the money, in an incident which was captured in surreal and initially perplexing viral footage.

You can watch the footage below:

The video, which has been watched nearly half a million times at the time of writing, shows the banknotes fluttering in the air after having been dropped from the great height.

The traffic far below can be seen grinding to a halt as motorists rushed from their cars to try and make a grab for the falling notes, no doubt delighted by the unexpected change in the weather.

banknotes Weibo

At first, many of those watching online were left confused by what they were actually looking at, sparking debate on social media as to who exactly was chucking the cash around.

One widely shared rumour asserted that the money had been tossed from a helicopter by ‘a local tyrant in Chongqing who is terminally ill’.

However, this myth has been debunked by Chinese publication BJ News, which has since confirmed that Bai was responsible for scattering the money, throwing it from his balcony rather than from a helicopter.

banknotes Weibo

Police were reportedly called to the scene and Bai was taken into custody. In a statement, officers explained that Bai had been detained for taking drugs. He is now under investigation and will be receiving treatment.

Bizarrely, this isn’t the first time someone has been spotted chucking their money around in the megacity of Chongqing. As reported by The Guardian, back in 2017, a woman walked into traffic whilst scattering 16,000 yuan (US$2,300) worth of bank notes behind her.

A police officer was prompted to follow her, picking up the cash as he went. Local media reports at the time stated that the unnamed woman informed police that she had tossed the money about on account of being in a bad mood.