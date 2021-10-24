Man Baffled After Woman’s Bizarre Fuel Request On Date

Reddit/Alamy

An unfortunate man has been left baffled after a woman made a bizarre petrol request ahead of their planned date.

The man’s romantic plans ended up left in tatters after being sent an ultimatum by his date, with the story quickly going viral.

Posting on Reddit, the man shared screenshots of a conversation between him and his date-to-be on the subreddit, r/CasualUK.

Pixabay

The texts showed that all seemed to be going well at first with plans to meet up in Soho, with the man even saying he’d have a drink waiting for her when she arrived.

Things started to go wrong when she demanded, ‘You are gonna pay for my fuel though’, which was mistaken for a joke at first before the man realised she was dead serious.

His attempts to laugh the whole thing off resulted in him being presented with an ultimatum as her text read, ‘Yes or no if you are not forget about it then.’

Any hopes for the prospective date being salvaged were dashed at that point after the man decided to cut his losses by messaging, ‘You are an absolute riot. Thank you so much for the entertainment.

‘I’m gonna get days of fun talking about this. No thank you. Jesus.’

Alamy

According to the Daily Mirror, the request for petrol money might have been a scam all along as several commenters wondered whether the whole date was just a ruse to fleece the unlucky man.

One person with a good working knowledge of London suggested that the combination of a congestion charge, parking and the ultra-low emission zone made driving into Soho a nightmare that would mean petrol money was the least of the woman’s concerns.

They suggested it all added up to being a scam aimed at fleecing the man for petrol money and then blocking him once he’d transferred the cash over.

Whether it was a scam or not, general consensus seemed to be that he’d dodged a bullet by deciding not to pay for his date’s fuel.

