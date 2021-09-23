Man Builds Haunting Rollercoaster In Back Garden Just In Time For Halloween

@chamberofsouls/TikTok

A man has completely transformed his back garden into a spooky rollercoaster just in time for Halloween.

With Halloween approaching around the corner, many people are beginning to prep their homes for the annual occasion. But, it seems, some people have really taken Halloween decorating to the next level this year.

One man in particular has decided to create an entire Halloween-themed rollercoaster in his own back garden.

Check it out:

TikTok user @chamberofsouls, whose bio on the app reads, ‘we make haunted fun at our home & want 2 share our passion’, uploaded a video of himself getting into the doom buggy seat and, after pressing a button, showing the cart begin its creepy journey along the tracks.

The short clip is captioned, ‘We built a doom buggy ride in our backyard!’, and now has more than 5.5 million views on TikTok.

Another video on the page captioned, ‘See what it’s like sitting in our doom buggy’, allows viewers to virtually ‘ride’ the doom buggy as the video is shot from the point of view of the passenger seat.

The clip takes you on a tour of the entire back garden rollercoaster route.

The most recently uploaded video to the TikTok page, captioned ‘Here are some details to how we built our track’, explains the inner workings of the doom buggy ride.

In the video, the TikTok user begins running down all the materials and equipment used in the project, starting off with the two by fours on the ground.

They also shared some snaps of the build process on Instagram:

The innovative Halloween enthusiast explains, ‘I had to roll the cart around the track so I could lab track this middle track in the centre because the wheels actually sit on that.’