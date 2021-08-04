Man Catches And Tackles ‘Bag-Snatcher’ Before Calmly Returning It To Owner

@thisdizbiz/TikTok

A woman’s video of her husband stopping a handbag robbery has gone viral on TikTok.

Having a purse or a bag stolen is a distressing experience, but fortunately for one victim, a helpful stranger intervened and stopped the thief in their tracks.

A TikTok video posted by Nicole (@thisdizbiz) shows the action her husband Darren took after seeing someone’s purse get snatched in Farnham, Surrey. Safe to say, her husband acted pretty heroically, and many have praised his actions in the video, which has amassed millions of views in just two days.

In the video, 36-year-old Darren can be seen grappling with the thief. He can be heard saying, ‘You f******g stole that,’ before he throws the robber to the ground and says, ‘Get the f*** out of here,’ and tells the man to run. Brownson then returns to his wife with the purse in his hand and seemingly goes up the street to return the stolen item.

The caption during the video read, ‘So my husband saw a purse getting snatched today. He pulled over, chased the guy down and retrieved the purse then returned it to the owner. Show my hero some love.’

It has been reported that Darren returned the purse to a local Sainsbury’s where the thief had come from. It is unclear what happened to the thief, and whether Surrey Police are investigating the incident.

Plenty of people have admired Darren’s actions, with one person writing, ‘Should be more people like this,’ and another adding, ‘How do I buy this man a beer?’ Others were simply impressed that Darren’s sunglasses stayed on throughout the confrontation.