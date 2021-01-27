Man Dressed As Chucky Hassles People Not Wearing Masks On New York Subway

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Davicitorra/Reddit

People not wearing masks during an ongoing pandemic is annoying for many people, so this guy decided to take matters into his own hands.

A video has emerged online of a man that appears to be dressed as Chucky hassling a non-mask-wearing passenger on a New York subway train.

In the clip shared on Reddit captioned ‘Chucky in charge of attacking non maskers’, the man can be seen boasting a bright orange wig and wearing a brightly-coloured stripey top underneath dungarees – undeniably wanting to appear like the well-known ’80s horror movie character, Chucky.

The guy in question grabs on to a woman’s leg while she squeals, presumably because – unlike everyone else on the subway – she isn’t wearing a mask.

As the woman tries to shake Chucky off her leg, another passenger grabs him by the ankles in a bid to get him off her. Eventually, the man lets go of her legs and runs off into the next carriage.

Shared on Reddit yesterday, January 26, the post has already been upvoted by 89%.

One person commented, ‘That’s actually kind of funny. Of course he can’t do that and is lucky to not get hurt. But come on! You’re on the damned subway. Put on your mask!’

Another Reddit user dubbed the woman as selfish, and said that she shouldn’t have been allowed on the subway without it.

Meanwhile, someone said, ‘Putting on a mask is not hard. I mean c’mon its Child’s Play.’

