unilad
Advert

Man Dressed As Chucky Hassles People Not Wearing Masks On New York Subway

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Jan 2021 11:41
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Davicitorra/Reddit

People not wearing masks during an ongoing pandemic is annoying for many people, so this guy decided to take matters into his own hands.

A video has emerged online of a man that appears to be dressed as Chucky hassling a non-mask-wearing passenger on a New York subway train.

Advert

In the clip shared on Reddit captioned ‘Chucky in charge of attacking non maskers’, the man can be seen boasting a bright orange wig and wearing a brightly-coloured stripey top underneath dungarees – undeniably wanting to appear like the well-known ’80s horror movie character, Chucky.

Davicitorra/Reddit

The guy in question grabs on to a woman’s leg while she squeals, presumably because – unlike everyone else on the subway – she isn’t wearing a mask.

As the woman tries to shake Chucky off her leg, another passenger grabs him by the ankles in a bid to get him off her. Eventually, the man lets go of her legs and runs off into the next carriage.

Advert

Shared on Reddit yesterday, January 26, the post has already been upvoted by 89%.

One person commented, ‘That’s actually kind of funny. Of course he can’t do that and is lucky to not get hurt. But come on! You’re on the damned subway. Put on your mask!’

Advert

Another Reddit user dubbed the woman as selfish, and said that she shouldn’t have been allowed on the subway without it.

Meanwhile, someone said, ‘Putting on a mask is not hard. I mean c’mon its Child’s Play.’

Get it?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers
News

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers

Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner
Celebrity

Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, New York, Now, Reddit, subway, Viral

Credits

Reddit

  1. Reddit

    Chucky in charge of attacking non maskers

 