Man Explains Why He Has An OnlyFans Account With His Dad

It takes a lot to stand out in the increasingly popular world of OnlyFans, but this one man’s managed to find something a little unique – including his dad in his content.

Before you get more grossed out than necessary here, we should say at this point that there’s no funny business going on in their videos and photos – it’s just father and son with their tops off, usually after a hard gym session. OK, so maybe that does sound a bit weird.

However, it’s also lucrative, with the account’s creator Jake Herbert claiming he pulls in about £25-30,000 a month through his OnlyFans income alone – something that his dad’s involvement has only helped.

‘I put a picture of me and my dad on my OnlyFans – just us topless after having a workout, and it just went mental,’ he told the BBC.

Herbert started up the account when working out in Ibiza as a naked butler. Work was slow and he needed money, and claims that he decided to take the plunge after receiving a number of requests for him to photograph himself naked.

He said, ‘I was like, ‘Alright then, how much?’ And they actually started putting some not bad figures on.’

The account started growing, and Jake found himself making £6-7000 a month. Good money indeed, but it became even more when his dad got involved.

‘I knew to get to the next level I’d have to do something that would really get everyone talking,’ he said – and so he posted a topless picture of him and his dad. It went massive, and so they continued.

He explained, ‘At the beginning he was like, ‘How are we making so much money?’

‘He was getting bits of banter from where he was working and he was umming and ahhing about it, and I was like, ‘Dad, we just need to make this money. It’s not that we’re actually doing anything’.’

His dad eventually got on board, and things have only got bigger for the duo since. However, Jake admits he only gives his dad ‘£100 here and there’ for his efforts, despite allegedly pulling in five figures a month.

‘I know I should [pay him more], but I started the thing. It’s my page and I built it up,’ Jake said.

Ultimately, though, his old man’s just happy that he’s doing well. And if all he has to do is step into a few photos with his top off to help, then what’s the harm?