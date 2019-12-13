Man Feasts On KFC Chicken In Middle Of Vegan Protest

KenJakeLamar/TikTok

A man has caused outrage by standing in front of a vegan protest while munching on a big bucket of chicken from KFC.

Footage, which was uploaded to TikTok, shows the hungry onlooker standing next to a protest held by vegan activist group Anonymous for the Voiceless outside Sydney’s Town Hall in Australia.

Members of Anonymous for the Voiceless were wearing masks and blindfolds while holding screens that showed horrifying footage of the reality behind the meat industry, including vile videos of animals being slaughtered.

While all that was going on, the anonymous stood silently, while munching on KFC chicken.

Passersby were visibly laughing as they walked by and saw the man eating the chicken, however others have blasted the man for making fun of the protesters.

One person even joked:

That’ll show ’em. Bet they’ve never seen someone eat chicken before.

A second criticised the man, questioning:

Why do people think it’s cool to lack empathy for other lives and then make fun of people that actually care? I’m genuinely curious.

Another person put the shoe on the other foot, joking:

Very childish. He’s peacefully eating chicken, and whether you agree with him or not, they should be respectful.

Others pointed out that it was essentially a protest of a protest, which quite frankly is a lot more than my tiny brain can process.

The Facebook description for the event, which was held by Animal Rights Activism Sydney, read:

The Cube of Truth is a peaceful static demonstration aimed at revealing the realities of Australian animal agriculture and facilitating engagement with the public through vegan outreach.

It went on to inform attendees they would receive all the relevant ‘literature, equipment and guidance’ on the day of the protest, meaning all they had to do was ‘turn up’. They were also advised to were black t-shirts and were told the group’s experienced volunteers would assist with everything else.

Cube of Truth protests can be attended or organised by anyone and are part of the global vegan activism organisation Anonymous for the Voiceless.

Protestors wore the ‘V for Vendetta’ masks, which was explained on the website:

The mask has been used by Anonymous, as well as by thousands of others around the world in recent history, as a unifying symbol against the forces that still promote discrimination, corruption, injustice and oppression in any form in our society today. By wearing the mask, activists are together with the trillions of animals that are unnecessarily exploited and killed every year by the globalised animal-food industries.

Unfortunately for the protesters, it doesn’t seem like the KFC-eater was particularly affected by their campaign.

