Man Gets Full Set Of Nails To Teach People How To Protect Themselves

A self-defence instructor has impressed viewers with his commitment to the cause after getting a full set of false nails to demonstrate his techniques.

Robin, @dutchintheusa on Instagram, has posted a number of videos explaining how to defend yourself against an attacker or other threats, including a recent clip in which he demonstrates the proper way to throw a punch.

For some people this might sound like basic stuff, but for many, it’s not something we’ve ever been taught how to do correctly, and it’s worryingly easy to end up hurting yourself by breaking your thumb or even your wrist if you get things wrong.

Add in the extra layer of jeopardy for those men and women who wouldn’t be caught dead outside without a fresh manicure and a sharp set of acrylics, and making a proper fist becomes downright impossible.

Luckily, Robin is aware of the struggle, and in order to make sure everyone could learn how to defend themselves, no matter the state of their nails, he decided to get his own set of bright blue square acrylics to show how to throw a punch without them getting in the way.

It’s advice that many people had never heard before, and many viewers have taken to the comments to thank Robin for the explanation.

You can watch it here:

According to Robin, the best thing to do is actually to not make a fist at all. Instead, he recommends that people with long nails use the base of their palm to strike their attacker, or alternatively the outside edge of their hand.

‘It’s the dedication for me,’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘V cool, on lots of levels.’

‘I loved this, did you feel fabulous?’ another person asked.

Clearly not wanting to let his new look go to waste, Robin has since posted a follow up video demonstrating the difficulties of trying to get out of handcuffs while wearing his nails, and it seems like, for safety purposes at least, he’s not a fan.