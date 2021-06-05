Man Has The Best Reaction To Woman Calling The Police Over His ‘Insanely Loud’ Car

extremeexotics.com / TikTok

When a man was on the end of a tirade about the loudness of his car from an enraged woman, he had a very fitting response.

In recent years, the internet has enjoyed poking fun at ‘Karens’. These are usually middle-aged women with a ridiculous complaint that they want to talk to the highest possible authority about a perceived slight or offence.

A man driving his Lamborghini Aventador had an inspired response when he met a ‘Karen’ who was complaining about the noise of his car when he drove around the neighbourhood.

Check out the driver’s response below:

The TikTok video, uploaded by extremeexotics.com, shows the driver being stopped by someone on the street. Things quickly escalate when she begins shouting about the noise the car makes in the neighbourhood and she expresses her fears for the safety of children.

At this point, some may have sympathy for the woman, who clearly wants peace and quiet. However, she then goes further and begins calling the police. Naturally, the driver doesn’t stick around and revs his engine loudly before driving off.

The video has sparked plenty of reactions and has more than 4 million likes. Some have noted that the kids in the neighbourhood probably enjoy seeing the Lamborghini, which sells for at least $421,321. A commenter noted that, ‘Bruh the kids don’t care about the noise they just want to keep it.’

PA Images

Others have questioned whether this is a real situation, and have suggested that the interaction was orchestrated. One user wrote, ‘Are ppl really faking Karen videos now for clout?’ Another person added, ‘They are becoming more obviously staged,’ and some criticised the acting in the video.

While the jury is out on whether the video is fake, it’s clear that if you’re calling the police on someone it is probably best not to do it when they can easily drive away.

Featured Image Credit: extremeexotics.com / TikTok