Man Horrified At Fiancé’s Continuous Assault On Italian Cuisine

@carloandsarah/TikTok

A girlfriend has perfectly mastered the art of winding up her boyfriend.

Simply known as Sarah on TikTok, the woman has documented her Italian fiancé’s reactions to her doing very un-Italian things, and it’s hilarious.

From having a cappuccino after lunch, to telling him she wants pineapple on her pizza; Sarah has been grinding Carlo’s gears continuously for quite some time.

In one video, Sarah snaps raw spaghetti in half so that it will fit in the pan, and Carlo was not happy. Calling short pasta ‘sh*t pasta’, he insists that it’s no longer spaghetti if it’s broken in half. Carlo then claims that what Sarah did is illegal in Italy.

See it here:

The hilarious video has since been watched nearly seven million times and generated thousands of comments. One person wrote, ‘That was the sound of his heart breaking, not the spaghetti.’ Another person joked that Sarah had successfully become the most wanted person in Italy.

Someone else wrote, ‘Omg why would you do this to the poor man. I’m not even Italian and I’m hurt too.’

In another clip, Sarah says she’s going to make spaghetti carbonara for Carlo and his family, and begins listing off the ingredients she needs.

@carloandsarah/TikTok

All is going well until she says she needs hot dogs for the dish, and if Carlo was on a chair, he’d have 100% fallen off it.

Completely shocked by his future-wife wanting to put the popular American food in the pasta dish, Carlo again jokes that it’s illegal to do that in Italy and that he was going to call the police on her.

She then suggests that she’ll make hamburgers instead, which goes down like a lead balloon with Carlo.

Maybe it’s safer to let him do the cooking in future…

