Man In ER After Gluing Cup To Face To Prove Gorilla Glue Girl Was Lying

@lenise_martin3/Instagram

In a bid to try prove that Tessica Brown was lying, a man used Gorilla Glue to stick a cup to his face and ended up in hospital as a consequence.

Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, used the brand’s spray to set her hair and ended up being stuck with the same hairstyle for over a month.

Eventually Tessica had to seek medical attention and have the glue surgically removed. The surgery to remove the glue should have cost $12,500, but a kind-hearted surgeon did it for free.

In the wake of her ongoing saga, many have begged the question if Tessica was overexaggerating her experience or not, so one guy decided to try glue a cup to his face to prove her wrong – y’know, as you do.

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

37-year-old Len Martin used Gorilla Glue to stick a plastic cup on his face to try prove that Tessica was lying, but soon found himself having to seek medical attention as well.

He shared an Instagram video yesterday, February 11, of him gluing the cup and placing it on his face so prove ‘that sh*t ain’t true’ about Tessica.

Along with the video a photograph was shared when Len could be seen in hospital, meaww reports.

He captioned the post, ‘I thought that chick with the gorilla glue was making that story up. But no, it’s real. I don’t know why I tried it. Now they talking bout cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery…yall pray for me #gorrilagluechallenge smh [sic]’.

Len has since warned others not to try the trick for themselves.

In light of Tessica’s hair saga, Gorilla Glue issued statement earlier this week emphasising that people should not use its products for another other than what it says on the label.

Part of the statement read:

This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing…”

It continued, ‘[The glue spray] is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.’

It’s not a difficult lesson, guys – don’t use superglue on your face.

