Man Injures Himself After Setting Off A Firework From His Bottom

If you’re heading to a firework display tonight, please – whatever you do – don’t strap a firework to your arse and set it off. Or any other part of your body, for that matter.

Aside from the obvious danger and guaranteed pain, you don’t need to do it because this guy already did.

The man in question, from Scotland, injured himself pretty badly after having a firework launched from his bum in someone’s back garden. Oh, and the whole thing was captured on camera and shared on social media, of course.

The video shows a rocket being placed in between the unknown man’s bum cheeks by another person, before his so-called friend proceeds to light the firework with a lighter.

You can watch what happens below:

Rather than trying to help the guy out as the sparks begin to fly and his T-shirt becomes noticeably burnt, the group of people he’s with instead laugh along as the situation gets more and more dangerous.

One friend then exclaims, ‘oh my God it’s burning up your back, your T-shirt’s wrecked’ – despite the fact his T-shirt is the least of his worries as the sparks get closer to his bare skin.

All of a sudden, the sparks flying from the rocket become more intense, sending a shower of flames down his back and causing the man to leap forward while attempting to remove the firework from between his arse cheeks.

As he’s running away, the bare-bottomed man grabs clumsily behind him to remove the rocket from his crack, throwing it away from him and towards the floor less than a second before it explodes. The video then cuts off.

The footage, which was shared on Twitter by someone who appears to be unrelated to the incident, looks to have been filmed in a back garden – with a young child seen getting sensibly ushered inside a house before the rocket is lit.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents have since condemned the stunt, with a spokesperson telling The Sun people should use their common sense when it comes to firework safety.

They continued:

It doesn’t take a bright spark to know not to toy with fireworks. Historically, around 1,000 people visit A&E for treatment of a firework-related injury in the four weeks around Bonfire Night. We recommend families enjoy fireworks at an organised display and follow the Firework Code, which can be found on our website.

Hopefully this video will serve as a reminder that fireworks are very dangerous and extreme caution should be used at all times when setting them alight.

Happy Bonfire Night, folks.

