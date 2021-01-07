Man Pictured Wearing 'Staff' Of 'Camp Auschwitz' Hoodie Inside US Capitol BeschlossDC/Twitter/MrTAchilles/Twitter

Images taken inside the US Capitol show a rioter wearing a hoodie that reads ‘Camp Auschwitz’.

The unidentified protestor was among hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building yesterday, January 7, where they took over the Senate Chamber and vandalised congressional offices.

Images of the bearded man clearly display his black sweatshirt, which featured an image of a skull below the words ‘Camp Auschwitz’.

Underneath the skull read ‘Work brings freedom’, while the back of the jumper is said to have brandished the word ‘Staff’.

The sweatshirt refers to the Nazi concentration camp and extermination centre where more than 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives, though evidently the man wearing it had no issue with branding himself as someone proud of the genocidal death camp.

Images of the man have been shared widely on Twitter, where the words ‘Camp Auschwitz’ are currently trending.

Human Rights Watch European Media Director, Andrew Stroehlein, condemned the rioters, writing:

If you’re storming a parliament with people wearing “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts, you know what side you’re on… These are the faces of hatred and extremism.

Writer Shannon Stirone described the protestors as Nazis, writing, ‘These are Nazis. A man in this photo is wearing a shirt that says “Camp Auschwitz.” Use the right word. Nazis.’

Another man involved in storming the Capitol has been featured on a website that exposes known individuals in the neo-Nazi movement, indicating the man in the Camp Auschwitz jumper was not the only one acting on far-right beliefs at the protest.

