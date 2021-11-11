Man Pulls Out Samurai Sword During Heated Road Rage Stand-Off With Man Holding Assault Rifle

@sirthafella/Twitter

Two men faced off in the heat of road rage. One brought a gun, the other brought… a samurai sword.

When it comes to driving, we all go a little mad sometimes. Maybe somebody forgot to indicate, maybe you’re stuck behind a car going 25mph on a national speed limit road, maybe another driver pulls out in front of you without warning. It’s inevitable; we all reach boiling point, and shouting and swearing helps – if its kept inside the car, obviously.

However, over in Portland, Oregon, footage has emerged of two armed men facing their frustrations head on.

Twitter user @SirThaFella recently shared a clip of two men caught up in some road rage, although it’s unclear what kicked off their altercation.

One man, armed with a bent sword and wearing only socks, approaches the other and swings it to his shoulder. The man facing the weapon seems completely unfazed, while the sword-carrier only gets more annoyed. After a while, he backs away, while the person filming shouts, ‘Beat his ass.’

Soon, he retreats to his car, and it seems the argument has reached its natural end – until the man who once appeared calm goes to his boot and pulls out an absolutely massive gun. ‘Oh sh*t,’ the cameraman aptly says, before driving away.

The clip has been viewed nearly three million times. It was also posted to the Reddit subthread, r/PublicFreakout. ‘He studied the blade… until he met the bullet,’ one Redditor commented. ‘Now I want to see a movie called The Blade and the Bullet,’ another wrote. ‘If you go at someone with a sword and he doesn’t flinch. You already lost,’ a third wrote.

What’s that old saying? Never bring a sword to a gunfight.

