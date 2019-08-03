Man Quickly Finds Out He Spat In The Wrong Subway Passenger’s Face

ventriiloquist/Reddit

A man who spat twice in the face of a fellow subway rider quickly realised he’d messed with the wrong guy after he ripped open the doors and beat him unconscious.

Shocking video footage has emerged showing the unnamed man spitting through the doors of a subway car as they shut at 34th Street in Manhattan.

Still not satisfied, the man spat in the passenger’s face again, thinking he’d gotten away with it as the doors were almost shut.

However, his target resembled the Incredible Hulk when he managed to prise the doors back open, before running out and jumping on the spitter.

The footage shows the man repeatedly pummelling the spitter, while the camera man says ‘he’s livid, it’s over!’

While other riders attempt to break up the fight, the cameraman tells them ‘nah, nah! He spit in his face!’

The angry subway rider then grabbed his phone off the floor as the train left the platform, leaving his spitter seemingly unconscious on the ground.

The video was shared on Reddit yesterday by user ventriiloquist and it has since received more than 6.3 thousand comments.

One person pointed out how much trust the spitter clearly had in the doors, before another person replied ‘right? One weekend in NYC and you’d learn those doors aren’t holding shit.’

However, another Redditor quite rightly argued in favour of doors which are easy to prise open.

They wrote:

Honestly, I’d prefer doors that can be forced open in case of emergency. To me, they only serve the function of keeping the noise/wind down, and making sure nobody accidentally falls out.

Either way, it’s clear the man was going to force his way out of the subway car one way or another to make his way to the spitting assailant.

There’s a couple of lessons to be learned here – don’t spit on strangers (or anyone for that matter), and New York subway car doors are not that strong.

New York Police Department are yet to comment on the incident.

It’s not clear which platform the altercation took place on.

