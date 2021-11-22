Man Reveals How Those Invisible Chair Tricks Actually Work

@anyflug/TikTok

Have you ever walked along a high street and seen a performer sitting in an invisible chair? Now, we finally know how they work.

It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there for the passing world to see. Whether you’re a singer, juggler, one of those people who do tricks with footballs, a living statue or someone who apparently gets up in the early hours to perfectly sculpt a sand-dog, you need to face off against the everyday public and their stares.

Then, you have the folks who simply sit in an invisible chair all day long. From dawn ’til dusk, their butts rest on nothing but air – or at least, so it seems.

Over on TikTok, @anyflug recently posted a series of videos breaking down the process behind the invisible chairs. In fairness, it’s actually quite impressive, and it can’t be that comfortable.

It all starts with a contraption you attach to your leg under your clothes and shoe. It allows you to bend down and completely rest your weight on it without giving anything away – obviously, the tighter your trousers are, the harder it’ll be to hide.

It’s a long, laborious effort to build, so fair play to anyone who actually puts it together before sitting down in the middle of street.

The clips have racked up nearly 25 million views in total, with thousands of people stunned after learning the secrets behind the trick. ‘Finally, the secret of the invisible chair is revealed,’ one wrote.

Some fear the brace could lead to some sort of injury, particularly if the metal preventing it from bending further slipped either side. ‘Then it breaks and punctures your thigh,’ one wrote.

Others joked and expressed concern for the livelihoods of street performers. ‘You just revealed and killed off half of Times Square’s panhandlers,’ one wrote. ‘I don’t think you’re supposed to be giving out magicians’ tricks like that,’ another commented. ‘I wish you guys didn’t do this. Street entertainers work very hard to entertain and wow people,’ a third wrote.