Man Shares Footage Of ‘Bigfoot Sighting’ He Filmed While Hiking

Universal Pictures/mike_bodewitz/TikTok

For most people, Bigfoot is a myth, but one man believes he’s seen the animal of folklore and has video evidence.

The thought of a giant hairy monster in the mountains is enough to scare most people. In fact, a lot of people are quite happy believing that Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, is just a legend. However, some actively attempt to get a look at the rare and possibly non-existent creature.

One of these people is Mike Bodewitz, who describes himself as ‘a God loving family man who loves Sasquatch, photography, and nature.’

Using TikTok, Mike has documented his experiences with a Sasquatch and, although it’s not the clearest footage, it has some people convinced.

Check out the Bigfoot footage below:

Bodewitz explained that he managed to capture footage of the animal when he ‘was walking down in a ravine, into the brush’ he then said that he noticed ‘a Sasquatch is watching me’. The accompanying footage shows a dark blob in the trees.

Naturally, an unidentified blob in the screen could be anything, but Bodewitz is quick to dispel naysayers. The TikToker explains that although it may look like a ‘tree stump’, it is ‘way too tall’ and this is emphasised by the fact that he was walking down a hill in the footage. In this instance, Bodewitz was careful not to get too close.

Bodewitz explained:

I saw it with my own eyes. I didn’t want to get any closer to make it nervous or anything but it’s clearly keeping an eye on me.

This is not the first time Bodewitz has claimed to have encountered the animal. He noted that ‘I have had them make noises to tell me I’m too close or not wanted’ in the past. Furthermore, he has uploaded multiple videos that show possible sightings of the creature of folklore.

Many people enjoy watching these videos, and some have over 35,000 views. In the comments of these videos, there are plenty of supportive messages from fellow believers who write ‘awesome luck man’ and commend the efforts of the TikToker. Naturally, others are less convinced by the videos, and one commenter responded to a video by writing: ‘Oh good grief. Stop.’

The footage seems to be inconclusive as evidence, but it will undoubtedly encourage more to keep an eye out for the creature. Particularly, those who want to believe.