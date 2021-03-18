Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car
A TikToker has shared a life-saving technique that will help should an attacker ever grab and attempt to strangle you from inside a car.
TikToker Dutchintheusa began his video by simulating being strangled in the front seat of a car, a cord around his neck.
He then demonstrated how to turn yourself sideways in a way that protects your throat, before positioning your hand behind the cord, with the elbow on the seat.
Check it out below:
He then showed how to grab this hand with your other hand, pushing your elbow back and the cord forward. This allows the attacked person to create a bit of space, getting the cord away from their throat.
Dutchintheusa then showed how to slip out of the cord completely in one simple move. A move that could well prove life-saving in this sort of terrifying situation.
Many of those who’ve seen the vid have expressed gratitude for this important demonstration, with one person commenting:
You’re freaking awesome man. Hopefully God willing we’ll never need it.
Another wrote:
You are my favourite account, thank you for all you do to keep people safe. Even if it gets one person out of a situation, you’re saving lives.
Make sure you give this one a watch.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Creditsdutchintheusa/TikTok
dutchintheusa/TikTok