Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car

dutchintheusa/TikTok

A TikToker has shared a life-saving technique that will help should an attacker ever grab and attempt to strangle you from inside a car.

TikToker Dutchintheusa began his video by simulating being strangled in the front seat of a car, a cord around his neck.

Advert 10

He then demonstrated how to turn yourself sideways in a way that protects your throat, before positioning your hand behind the cord, with the elbow on the seat.

Check it out below:

He then showed how to grab this hand with your other hand, pushing your elbow back and the cord forward. This allows the attacked person to create a bit of space, getting the cord away from their throat.

Advert 10

Dutchintheusa then showed how to slip out of the cord completely in one simple move. A move that could well prove life-saving in this sort of terrifying situation.

Many of those who’ve seen the vid have expressed gratitude for this important demonstration, with one person commenting:

You’re freaking awesome man. Hopefully God willing we’ll never need it.

Another wrote:

Advert 10

You are my favourite account, thank you for all you do to keep people safe. Even if it gets one person out of a situation, you’re saving lives.

Make sure you give this one a watch.