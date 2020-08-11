Man Shouts ‘Coronavirus Isn’t Real’ At Shoppers In Intense Rant Over Wearing A Mask

Masks u/jengl/r/PublicFreakout/Reddit

Footage has emerged that shows an unmasked man shouting ‘coronavirus isn’t real’ at fellow shoppers in a heated supermarket rant.

Footage shared on Reddit shows an unnamed man causing a scene in a supermarket somewhere in a unidentified part of America, expressing outright denial of the ongoing global pandemic.

Apparently agitated by the sight of other customers wearing masks, the irate man could be heard bellowing, ‘these people won’t learn!’. He appears to have been accompanied by some younger men, who could be seen trying to calm him down, without much success.

Addressing masked shoppers, the man yelled:

You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real! Look at you fools, you’ve got a f*cking doily on your face, r*tard! You look like you f*cking got it off your mom’s countertop.

As he continued to hurl insults at the masked shoppers, another customer approached him and calmly explained that he couldn’t just keep yelling at people.

This intervention appeared to fire up the man further, and those around him had to hold him back as he challenged the other shopper to a fight outside.

Referring to the other shopper as ‘a f*cking dork’, the man can be heard telling him to ‘come outside and show me how tough you are!’

The other men with him were able to drag him from the store, no doubt to the relief of others who were just trying to go about their daily business during a very difficult time.

However, even as he was being literally picked up and lifted out of the premises, he continued to scream about his dislike of masks, referring to other customers as ‘a bunch of p*ssies wearing masks’.

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that those who comply with social distancing measures, such as masks, possess better working memory capacities – one of the key indicators of human intelligence.

People with a greater working memory capacity had an increased understanding of the benefits of social distancing over the costs, and so showed greater compliance during the initial stages of the outbreak.

face masks Pexels

Co-author Weiwei Zhang, an associate professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, said:

Individual differences in working memory capacity can predict social distancing compliance just as well as some social factors such as personality traits. This suggests policy makers will need to consider individuals’ general cognitive abilities when promoting compliance behaviors such as wearing a mask or engaging in physical distancing.

It’s expected that, as mask-wearing and social distancing become the new social normal, the need for a good working memory will fall over time. Until then, it is likely that we will continue to see this sort of adult toddler tantrum for some time to come.