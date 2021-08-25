Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests

@tobyjay92/TikTok

Ever wondered just how strong condoms really are? Well here’s your answer.

A man has taken to TikTok to expose the amazing strength of Durex’s ‘thin feel’ condoms, and it’s safe to say people are baffled.

In his video, Tobias-Jay Brew (@tobyjay92) describes the condoms as ‘industrial’ before he proceeds to show followers just how protective the rubber contraceptives truly are.

Pixabay

The TikToker notes how the condoms he’s testing are described as being ‘thin’ for ‘more sensitivity’, before he questions ‘but it’s better to be safe, right?’.

Brew then proceeds to whip out a cucumber, place the condom onto it and cut the cucumber. He starts chopping slowly with a knife before proceeding to hack away at it, but neither actions cause the condom to break.

Brew then blows the condom up, stretches it, places it over his hand and rubs it together to produce friction, but all to no avail.

He then dunks it in water and tries to pop it, but yet again, the condom remains perfectly intact. He resolves: ‘Okay, so it turns out they are durable’.

In a follow-up video, Brew states how he’s going to get ‘much more industrial’ as he once more places one of the condoms on a bit of cucumber before stating ‘these have to work’.

Brew then gets to work, grabbing a saw which he uses to try and slice through the condom and cucumber. When that doesn’t work, he tries a stapler, exclaiming ‘oh my god, it’s just repelling it’ when the condom still doesn’t break.

He then takes a hammer and nail to the latex, but the nail just eases back out. In frustration, Brew destroys the cucumber with the hammer, alas the condom still remains. After admitting defeat against the contraceptive, Brew reminds followers to ‘always be safe guys’.

The TikTok has since amassed over 30,900 views, with other users sharing their confusion at how strong the condom really turned out to be. One said: ‘So how have all these johnny’s burst over the years.’

Another commented:

Person at Lidl looking at you buy condoms, a saw and a cucumber be like…

A third wrote: ‘If you get pregnant with this one just know it’s the absolute will of God.’

If Durex ever needed a better advert for its products, then Brew has just given it to them. Cue all pharmacy’s running out of stock as people stampede quicker than they did for loo-roll during the pandemic.