Man Shows Incredible Footage Explaining What It’s Like Living In The South Pole

Life in the South Pole is a mystery to many of us, but TikTok user JoeSpinsTheGlobe is offering insight.

The South Pole is generally considered a difficult place to live, but the remote region also has plenty of interesting sights. As a medical professional on a base in the region, JoeSpinsTheGlobe has had the opportunity to show his viewers aspects of life that they may not have thought of.

The content creator has amassed more than 600,000 followers and accrued more than 6 million likes on his channel that details phenomena like hoar frost.

Check out the video:

The video shows that people can breathe out water vapour in cold spaces. In this instance, when people breathe in an enclosed space it condenses and forms crystals on the walls. This creates hoar frost, which not only looks very cool but also makes a satisfying noise when it’s brushed off.

On the back of the footage, which has been viewed four million times, many have been captivated by life on the South Pole. Fortunately, Joe has discussed a range of topics, including health in the remote region.

Joe explained that as a medical professional he tries to check up on people, encourage daylight lamp use as well as exercise and healthy eating. Not only that, but those at the base have access to doctors and psychiatrists. There’s also a pharmacy on-site so people can have access to the medication they need.

The South Pole base doesn’t hold any religious services, but Joe was keen to add that people can use the spaces available to do so if they wish. While many starts being tempted by life on an axis, there is one major issue for the team; they don’t have access to Netflix because of the poor internet.

These informative videos have clearly impressed a lot of people and the comment section displays the gratitude of watchers. One person wrote, ‘The most interesting, informative and well structured TikTok account I’ve come across…BIG fan.’ Others echoed this sentiment as they commented, ‘Love your content. Most of us will never make it to Antarctica so this is interesting. Thanks!’

Joe puts content up once every couple of days, and in recent months its become evident that a lot of people are interested in his day-to-day life.

