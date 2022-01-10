Man Violently Reacts After ‘Karen’ Appears To Throw Dog Poo At Him

@crazykarens/Twitter

A woman has been branded a ‘Karen’ after she was caught on camera apparently throwing dog poo at a man who told her to pick it up, leading him to violently react.

Footage shared on the Twitter account ‘@crazykarens’ shows the man and woman arguing in the middle of a public park where the woman had been walking her dog.

It’s unclear exactly how the altercation over the dog poo began, but the woman appeared to be claiming it was an ‘old piece of sh*t’ as she argued with the man, who had apparently asked her to pick it up.

The woman, who has been described as a ‘Karen’ on Twitter, angrily obliged to the man’s instructions as she walked over to the dog poo and picked it up – apparently without even taking the time to open a bag in which she could hold it.

The woman quickly made clear exactly how she felt about picking up the poo as she appeared to throw it at the man, with the camera capturing the moment the man reacted with a swing of his arm.

The footage does not show whether he hit her, but members of the public appeared to react with anger at the entire scene, with one man running over as if to help remove the man from the situation.

Onlookers called out angrily before the man and woman began to go their separate ways, with a piece of poo appearing to drop from the man’s arm as he walked.

The video has been viewed thousands of times since being shared online, with one viewer branding the events as ‘disgusting’.