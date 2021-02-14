Man Who Ended Up In ER After Gorilla Gluing Cup To Face Releases Song About His Experience

lenise_martin3/Instagram

A man who stuck a cup to his face using Gorilla Glue and ended up in hospital as a consequence has released a song about it.

We all thought Gorilla Glue gate was over following Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue girl, successfully having the glue removed from her hair and scalp – but evidently not.

In light of Tessica going viral for her hair saga, Len Martin took it upon himself to prove that she was lying and used the superglue product to stick a cup to his face.

Confident he’d be able to easily remove it from his face, Len later ended up in hospital to have it removed since he couldn’t do it himself.

Len captioned the video of him using the glue, ‘‘I thought that chick with the gorilla glue was making that story up. But no, it’s real. I don’t know why I tried it. Now they talking bout cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery…yall pray for me #gorrilagluechallenge smh [sic]’.

He’s since shared a photo of him recording his new single while wearing a mask with his mouth bandaged underneath it, presumably caused from the removal of the cup from his face.

Len officially dropped the track today, February 14, on his social media. Sharing a snippet on the single, Len wrote, ‘As painful as it is to rap… I still have to make the best of this crazy situation’.

He’s since branded himself as ‘Gorilla Glue man’ as well.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: don’t use Gorilla Glue on your face, people.