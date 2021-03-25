Man Who Found Shrimp Tails In Cereal Accused Of Being ‘Abusive’ And ‘Manipulative’

JensenKarp/Twitter

Jensen Karp, the comedian who went viral after allegedly finding two shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been accused of being ‘abusive’ and ‘manipulative’.

‘Ummmm why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)’, he wrote in a tweet alongside a picture of two tails that has gained more than 100,000 likes.

The internet watched the saga unfold as Karp then went back to his cereal box and found even more mysterious items, some of which the internet believes to be rat droppings.

Yesterday, March 24, a number of Karp’s former partners and people who have previously worked with him came forward with allegations of abuse.

One former girlfriend, Melissa Stetten said he once told her that her life is ‘worthless’.

‘“What you may not know about the man behind the viral posts” what like he’s a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn’t killed myself because my life was so worthless?’, she wrote in a tweet.

Stetten said she has since received messages from a number of other women who recount similar experiences.

Another woman, Stephanie Mickus, said Karp blocked her in 2014 because she ‘was not gracious enough after a surprise threesome’.

‘But not before I was told to “be careful or I would never work in this town again”,’ she wrote on Twitter. It is not clear if she was in a relationship with Karp at the time.

Even more disturbingly, a third woman said she ended up in hospital because of his behaviour.

Rory Uphold wrote: ‘This is the most abusive person I have ever been with and I am crying as I type this. I ended up in the hospital. Took me a year to recover mentally and I still struggle.’

A fellow comedian, John Cullen alleged that Karp stole the name of his podcast, Word Up, from Cullen’s pre-existing podcast of the same name.

‘Next thing you know shrimp man will claim that he found the podcast idea and name he stole from us in a bag of Cheerios,’ he tweeted.

Brittani Nichols, a writer who worked with Karp on season two of Drop The Mic, accused him of being verbally abusive to staff and writing racist material.

‘He routinely replaced lines about Black celebrities with couplets about how they just looked like other Black celebs that they did not at all resemble,’ Nichols said.

In the last week, Karp has been interviewed by national publications and gained thousands of followers. Much of the internet has rallied behind him, however, some believe it is entirely possible that the shrimp tails did not come from the cereal box.

American artist Brandon Bird described him as a ‘marketing professional’ who has lied to his face ‘without flinching’.

‘If he told me he found cereal in his cereal box, I wouldn’t take his word,’ Bird wrote.