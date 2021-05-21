Man Who Was Given 1% Chance To Ever Walk Again Takes First Steps In Emotional Video
Tyler Wesley was given a 1% chance to ever walk again, but he has fought against the odds and taken his first steps.
While there are plenty of inspirational social media pages, few are as impactful as Wesley. He has used social media to detail the challenges he’s faced and the obstacles he’s overcome as someone with a disability.
His latest tweet, which shows taking his first independent steps after being given a 1% chance of walking again, has now inspired thousands of people. The post has already amassed more than 300,000 likes on Twitter and has quickly gone viral.
Check out the video below:
The post read, ‘9 years ago today, I was given a 1% chance to ever walk again…’, and in just under 60 seconds people saw the result of an incredible amount of hard work. Wesley steadily gets up out of his electric wheelchair and takes several steps before turning around and returning to the chair.
Safe to say, people are in awe of Wesley’s achievement. Some praised God after seeing the video and noted, ‘This is a prime example of how good god really is,’ as well as, ‘Thank you Lord for this miracle. It’s always your plan Lord…happy for u young man!’
Others focused on his achievements, and the people who provided him with treatment:
Look Ik y’all gettin pressed rn in the comments about how God is getting all the credit. God, the doctor, and Tyler all played a part in his progress. God and Tyler are making that 1% bigger than the other 99% and without the doctors he prolly woulda had a 0% chance to walk.
Aside from the praise directed at God and medical staff, one user summed up the feeling of most when they wrote:
That smile in the end is what it’s all about. Knowing all of those hours of hard work that you put in has paid off in this moment. You deserve this young king.
Wesley has shared his journey for many years and reflected on his struggles since he was involved in an accident nine years ago.
In an Instagram post, he wrote:
Being active and playing soccer for 12 years and then BOOM… in a blink of an eye, being instantly paralyzed from the shoulders down, not being able to move a single muscle in my body. Laying there helplessly on the passenger side, while still being conscious the entire time and glancing over to my left and seeing the driver walk away freely…
But honestly, I know that you can still live life to the fullest and fulfill a beautiful outlook on life even after everything has been taken away.
Despite this incident, Tyler has used his social media presence to spread positivity and his most recent post shows that he’s succeeding in this endeavour.
