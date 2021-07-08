Man With Dwarfism Has Hysterical Response To Stupid Question

@itsbsd/TikTok

A content creator on TikTok with dwarfism has a hilarious response to the question ‘how did u become short?’

Many people learn new things through TikTok, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t silly questions. TikTok user @itsbsd, an actor with dwarfism who often performs skits on his social media accounts, has now given a tongue-in-cheek response to a question about how he became short.

The joke was a hit, amassing more than 500,000 likes and more than 3 million views.

Check out the hilarious video:

The video begins with the content creator looking at the camera with tears streaming down his face. After referencing the publication on the existence of UFOs by the Pentagon, the actor says he can now ‘come out as an alien’ that arrived 13 centuries ago.

He then explained that he forgot to charge the machine that would turn the aliens into humans properly and as a result had to be changed last. Unfortunately, the machine stopped working midway through the process and he is now short.

Many have found the video hilarious, as the actor shows his ability with the ridiculous story. Commenters discussed the talent of the content creator, saying, ‘The acting is on point man’ and, ‘What[…] why did I believe you at first?’

In fact, it seems the acting was too good and the content creator had to assure people it was a joke:

Writing about why he made the sketch, the creator noted, ‘I got to address that this is definitely SATIRE! I just like to play around when I get negativity, we gotta enjoy everything!’

It seems the actor’s satirical display was a success, even if some people needed the joke about being from a fictional planet explaining to them.