Marine Father Gives Emotional First Salute To Son After He’s Promoted To Commissioned Officer

e8msgt/TikTok

A marine father went viral after giving an emotional first salute to his son, who recently became a commissioned officer.

Master Sgt. Michael Fisher (@e8msgt) recently posted a video of him ‘rendering his son his first salute’ after being promoted to second lieutenant – in just three days, it’s racked up more than 4.2 million views.

At the start of the TikTok, he tells his son: ‘I’ve watched you grow and mature and become the man that you are today.’



Fisher continues: ‘You have always been respectful by saying… yes, sir, no sir; yes ma’am, no ma’am. A salute is a sign of respect. It is a privilege to render you your first salute.’

He slowly becomes more emotional, choking up as he raises his right arm and adds: ‘But it is an even greater honor to say congratulations, sir, for your commission.’

In a follow-up video, the pair shake hands before embracing in a hug as others in the room clap. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, my son: Second Lt. Fisher,’ he says.

The dad continues: ‘I think we’re all proud of him. He made my job as a father easy. He made me look good. This young man, this young officer, is gonna grow to do amazing things.’

One user commented: ‘Congrats, gentlemen. Thank you both for your esteemed service and sacrifice. Oh, and… I’m not crying, you’re crying.’

Another wrote: ‘Sir thank you for raising a good man. Solid young bro. You made your father and family happy. Should be proud of yourself.’